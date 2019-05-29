

CTV News Vancouver





Passengers travelling with Air Canada on Wednesday morning have been told to check their flight status after the airline suffered a system-wide network outage.

The incident caused huge lineups at Vancouver International Airport on Tuesday, and triggered a warning that some flights would likely be delayed or cancelled.

"We are planning to add additional flights or larger aircraft … to help get people on their way as quickly as possible," Air Canada told CTV News in a statement Tuesday night.

"We thank our customers for their patience and apologize for the inconvenience."

The cause of the outage hasn't been determined, but Air Canada said it affected airport operations, check-in services and customer call centres.

Whatever the initial cause, staff was able to start bringing systems back online by Tuesday night, according to the airline.

Some passengers at YVR said the situation was causing a major headache, as all nearby hotels were already booked full.

"It is just chaos," one passenger said. "We can't get to our luggage because it is locked up because of the system failure, so it is just unbelievable."

Air Canada said passengers can check the status of their flight on the YVR website or on FlightAware.com.