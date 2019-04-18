

An Air Canada flight from Vancouver was forced to land in Regina Thursday due to reports of smoke from the plane's galley.

Regina's airport tweeted that AC Flight 290 was diverted "due to declared emergency," and no other flights at the airport were affected.

Air Canada told CTV Regina that the plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to reports of smoke from a galley oven.

"As per our standard operating procedures, the crew diverted to the nearest airport as a precaution," Air Canada spokesperson Angela Mah told CTV Regina. "The aircraft landed normally, was met by airport response vehicles as per standard procedure, and taxi’d to the gate under its own power."

All 146 passengers were able to get off the plane safely, and a replacement aircraft has been sent to the Saskatchewan city.

