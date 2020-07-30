VANCOUVER -- Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire on the Stawamus Forest Service Road in Squamish Thursday.

Squamish RCMP, Squamish Fire Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services are all on scene.

Mounties are asking people to avoid the area so crews can ensure people are safe and the fire doesn't spread.

Coastal Fire has one crew on site with more resources on the way, according to police.

Mounties have not specified where on the road the fire is burning, but video and photos posted by Squamish RCMP show a plume of grey smoke coming up from the trees.

"Of note, helicopters en route and will be in the area shortly," Squamish RCMP posted to Twitter just before 3 p.m. "Area is closed for the time being."