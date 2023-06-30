Aggravated assault charge laid in New Westminster stabbing, police say

Charges have been laid in connection to a stabbing in downtown New Westminster that sent a woman to hospital Thursday afternoon.

Wael Elkady has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody, according to a statement from the New Westminster Police Department Friday.

The NWPD said Elkady was arrested Thursday evening, adding that he and his alleged victim "are known to each other" and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Carnarvon Street around 12:10 p.m. Thursday for reports of the stabbing. They provided life-saving aid to the victim, who was taken to hospital by paramedics, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Our detectives continue to gather evidence and speak to witnesses,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in the statement.

“These are complex investigations, and our Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are working hard to piece together what happened.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation should call the NWPD Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430 or email mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org, police said.