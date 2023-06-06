After-hours assault at Pitt Meadows school sends youth to hospital

One young person was taken to the hospital after being assaulted at a Pitt Meadows school on Saturday night, according to authorities.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP says officers were called to a school on 116B Avenue around 9:40 p.m., according to a statement. The school is not named, but Pitt Meadows Secondary School is on the block specified by police.

"This incident occurred outside of regular school hours," the statement says. "One youth was taken to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services."

No information about the extent of the victim's injuries was provided, nor was there any indication if a suspect or suspects have been identified or if any arrests have been made.

"This is currently an active and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time," The Ridge Meadows RCMP statement said.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has dashcam video from the area is urged to call 604-463-6251.