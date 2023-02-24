After December travel chaos, Vancouver airport says it's 'ready' for upcoming snowstorm
Vancouver International Airport says it's "ready" for this weekend's snowstorm, which Environment Canada has suggested could break records.
In a statement ahead of the storm Friday, YVR said its modelling suggests 12 to 20 centimetres of heavy, wet snow could fall from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, before the precipitation turns to rain.
"We are monitoring weather closely and working with airlines and our many partners to ensure passengers and planes get on their way as quickly and safely as possible," the airport's statement reads.
While YVR didn't explicitly state that delays or cancellations – such as those seen in droves when a winter storm slammed the airport shortly before Christmas – are likely, it did encourage passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.
The airport also alluded to the frustrating scenario many would-be passengers faced during that storm, in which planes full of passengers that were unable to take off ended up waiting for hours on the tarmac for access to gates.
Some frustrated passengers described waiting for as long as 12 hours with little to eat or drink as they waited to get off their planes.
"Our equipment and crews are ready," YVR said in its statement Friday.
"Our de-icing facility is fully operational. Airlines have been asked to ensure full towing capacity during the snow event so that empty aircraft are not stuck at gates preventing other planes from being able to de-plane passengers."
The airport said it's "working closely" with airlines "as they adjust their schedules to the conditions."
"Additionally, YVR is ensuring the ability to modify how we gate planes to optimize operations if necessary and keep passengers moving," the statement reads.
The impact of December's storm was compounded by the high volume of traffic passing through the airport during the busy holiday travel season. Weeks after the snow stopped, there were still hundreds of lost and unclaimed bags at the terminal waiting to be reunited with their owners.
The impact of the travel chaos was felt nationwide, with other Canadian airports facing similar problems. In mid-January, the heads of various airports and airlines were called to testify before a parliamentary committee in Ottawa.
By late January, YVR had begun a public engagement process aimed at learning from the December storm. It had also hired consultants to review its response to the travel disruptions.
With as much as 30 centimetres of snow in the forecast for some parts of the Lower Mainland this weekend, YVR is trying to ensure things go more smoothly this time.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the "Freedom Convoy" movement.
Canada sending four more battle tanks to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will send four more Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine as the country marks one year since the Russian invasion.
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who killed Langford teen in 2010 has parole appeal dismissed
One of two men who was convicted in the horrific sexual assault and murder of a fellow classmate in Langford, B.C., more than a decade ago will remain in prison after the Parole Board of Canada dismissed his appeal for day parole.
-
B.C. announces 10-year plan, $440M investment in cancer care
The B.C. government has announced a new 10-year plan to expand cancer care as the province's population continues to grow and age.
-
Here's what to expect with this weekend's snowstorm
Is it spring yet? No, no it’s not. It’s another round of winter this weekend with snow and cold.
Calgary
-
Charges filed against Calgary woman in Wheatland County police shooting
Following an investigation into a police shooting in mid-February, charges have been filed against a Calgary woman.
-
Calgary road rage incident sees victim assaulted and followed until they crashed
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a case of road rage earlier this week that left the victim with substantial injuries.
-
B.C. scores 3 in 10th end to end Team Alberta's playoff hopes
There was no happy recap for Alberta curling Thursday night, as B.C. scored three in the 10th end to come from behind to defeat Team Skrlik 8-6.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Smoke from house fire visible across southwest Edmonton
Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in southwest Edmonton.
-
Alberta to spend extra $7M for newcomer supports in Budget 2023 as aid organizations note growing demand
Alberta is planning to spend an additional $7 million over the next three years on language and settlement services, such as those that have helped 22,000 Ukrainians settle in the province since Russia invaded one year ago.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto for 8 months after today
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
-
Toronto to mark one-year anniversary of Ukraine war with solidarity march
A number of events are being held in Toronto today to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and show support for the war-torn country.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case.
-
Ukrainian circus performer, 19, finds new life in Montreal
One year after the Russian invasion, a 19-year-old circus performer from Ukraine has found a new home – and a fresh start to her career – in Montreal.
-
Groups call to cancel puppet show featuring minstrel character
A Montreal organization that lobbies against racial profiling is denouncing a Black artist over his award-winning puppet show it says promotes negative stereotypes. 'L'Incroyable Secret de Barbe noire' is a play put on by Martinique performer Franck Sylvestre around the province regularly for four to 11-year-old children.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government ends freeze on municipal grants, announces March 7 budget date
The Manitoba government is ending a seven-year freeze on its unconditional grants to municipalities.
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
-
Winnipeg suite set on fire, man arrested: police
An arrest was made after a suite in the city’s West End was set on fire and a man barricaded himself in the building, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to accounting firm
Financial control of an embattled Saskatoon non-profit will be temporarily handed over to an accounting firm.
-
Saskatoon child pornography investigation found no connection to dance school, police say
A 22-year-old man's child pornography charges are unrelated to his role as an instructor at a Saskatoon dance school, according to police.
-
Decorative alley lights cost Saskatoon taxpayers nearly $100K
A decorative display in a Saskatoon back alley cost taxpayers nearly $100,000.
Regina
-
2 people found dead following fire in Moose Jaw, investigation ongoing
Two people are dead following a fire in Moose Jaw on Thursday.
-
Regina vigil to recognize 1 year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Canadians, including those in Regina, will be taking part in rallies and vigils.
-
Garage fire quickly extinguished in north Regina
No one was injured after a garage fire in north Regina Friday afternoon, Regina Fire said on Twitter.
Atlantic
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
-
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
London
-
9-1-1 call leads to gun-related charges for London man
A weapons related charge has been laid against a London, Ont. man after an incident in the city’s east end Thursday afternoon. Police said a call was made to 9-1-1 at about 1:20 p.m. after a citizen believed he heard gunshots outside a residence on Whitney Avenue.
-
Sweet News: Some maple syrup farms to open this weekend
Towards the end of the 2020 maple syrup season, Nelson McLachlan could have never imagined what was coming. It had been a good year at Fort Rose Maple Company, southeast of Parkhill, Ont. Then the pandemic hit. Fast-forward three years and the McLachlan family is ready to welcome back visitors to its pancake house and sugar bush.
-
Garbage truck vs. SUV near St. Thomas
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck. All injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Northern Ontario
-
First person to discover Renee Sweeney crime scene saw someone crouched over her
Testifying on Friday morning, the first person to discover the Renee Sweeney crime scene in 1998 described what he saw as he and his fiancée walked into the adult video store.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police looking for man in relation to area thefts, assault
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with three thefts and a recent assault in the community of Hanmer.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Woodstock, Toronto
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man known to frequent Woodstock, Caledon, Brampton and Toronto after he allegedly breached his statutory release order.
-
OPP responding to multiple calls of flying ice coming off vehicles
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding motorists to clean their cars after a winter storm as several vehicles have been damaged by flying ice.