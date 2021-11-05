After brief strike, LifeLabs workers vote in favour of collective agreement

LifeLabs workers who briefly went on strike last month have voted in favour of a collective agreement.

The 1,550 members of the B.C. General Employees' Union agreed to the three-year deal with wage increases averaging 12 per cent.

The union says the workers will also receive a $1,250 signing bonus.

The BCGEU says the agreement strongly addresses the wage gap between LifeLabs workers and public-sector employees doing similar work.