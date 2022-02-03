After 3 years lost, B.C. cat named Ralph being reunited with overjoyed owner
Former Kamloops, B.C., resident Crystal Maclean is anxiously awaiting a reunion she doubted would ever come.
More than three years ago, Maclean lost her precious Ralph – an orange tabby with a white chin – while a friend was pet-sitting for a weekend.
The cat managed to escape the friend's home and never returned. A desperate search and poster campaign turned up no sign of Ralph, and Maclean feared her furry companion had fallen prey to a coyote.
Eventually, she moved away – first to Papua New Guinea, and later Ontario – only to recently learn Ralph is alive and still kicking around her old community. Soon the two will be together again, thanks to what the B.C. SPCA called a "wonderful stroke of luck."
"I have experienced shock, disbelief, elation and sheer happiness that I will get to be reunited with my beloved Ralph," Maclean said, in a quote shared by the animal welfare organization.
"He is the best cat ever."
Ralph has had some help since he went missing in March 2018.
According to the SPCA, the cat became friends with another Kamloops resident, Lynette Nyeste, who would give him food and water when he made himself at home in her yard.
Nyeste told the SPCA that Ralph's hair was matted when they met, and he seemed to be in a feral state. Eventually, the cat became comfortable enough to let Nysete brush out his fur.
She tried to find his rightful owner, but decided last week to turn Ralph over to the local SPCA branch – and a photo on the shelter's Facebook page was quickly recognized by one of Maclean's friends.

The SPCA said Ralph is boarding a flight from Kelowna to Toronto on Thursday, and will be greeted by an overjoyed Mclean at the airport.
Sarah Gerow of the SPCA's Community Animal Centre in Kamloops said the incident highlights the importance of getting permanent identification for pets, in case they get lost.
“The best chance to be reunited with your pet is if he or she has at least two forms of identification (microchip, collar with tags, ear tattoo) and by keeping your contact information updated,” Gerow said in a news release.
Owners can register their pet online at the B.C. Pet Registry.
