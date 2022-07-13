Afghan refugee in B.C. going on hunger strike to help family back home
Afghan refugee in B.C. going on hunger strike to help family back home
In a desperate attempt to help her family from Afghanistan, B.C. resident Hassina Shahidyar plans to stage a hunger strike in Ottawa.
She said she fears for their safety every day and hopes the demonstration will get the government's attention and expedite their immigration applications.
"No one is there to listen to them and no one is here to listen to me," she said.
Shahidyar, who lives in Surrey, came to Canada eight months ago alone, -- leaving her parents and siblings behind in Afghanistan. She said her family is now hiding in Pakistan, trying to avoid the Taliban.
She recently found out she's pregnant, but says she still plans to fly to the capital and go on a hunger strike on Parliament Hill.
"I don't have any other option. I have to do that," Shahidyar said.
"I have a responsibility. I have to do something for them, but there is no one to hear my voice. I feel hopeless. I can't do anything for them," she continued.
Immigration lawyer Richard Kurland said there are many Afghans, like Shahidyar, who feel powerless and are facing a similar dilemma.
"People already in queue are being pushed further down the line because Canada has decided that the political priority is not Afghanistan family reunification, it's Ukraine," he said.
"Delay, as we know, when it comes to Afghanistan means, in an unfortunate few cases -- death," he added.
Shahidyar's family home in Afghanistan has been burned down and she fears the loved ones she left behind are being targeted.
One of her sisters is a journalist and another is a school principal, which are both occupations that are under threat under Taliban rule.
And the situation for women and girls is worsening as those in Grade 7 and up are unable to attend school due to an education ban.
Pashtana Dorani, the executive director of LEARN Afghanistan, a non-profit with a focus on women, girls and child rights advocacy, said the consequences of this ban go beyond the individual girls who are denied an education
"Women won't graduate from schools. Girls won't graduate from medical schools or midwifery schools. There won't be this population of doctors that could cater to the needs of the population," she said.
"The population continues to grow. Crises will continue to come, given climate change, given the economic crisis -- but there won't be a skilled or educated population of (women) to cater to those needs," she continued.
In a statement, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said it's still committed to bringing in at least 40,000 vulnerable Afghans to Canada.
"The Government of Canada has received hundreds of thousands of communications from those expressing interest in coming to Canada since the fall of Kabul. Regrettably, this is a far larger number than we can bring to Canada," the statement read.
"At IRCC, we continue to communicate directly with approved applicants in Afghanistan and neighboring countries to provide them with the information they need to make informed decisions."
More than 16,540 Afghans have arrived since last August, according to the Canadian government website.
The federal government said it "will continue to process applications as quickly as possible"
But for Shahidyar, it isn't quick enough. She plans to fly to Ottawa in the coming weeks and not to end her hunger strike until she knows her family is safe.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
Ontario expands eligibility for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
Rogers' five-day refund 'wholly inadequate' legal expert says
Rogers Communications Inc.'s move to credit its customers with the equivalent of five days of service following the massive outage that crippled its network last week is 'wholly inadequate,' a legal expert said.
Ex-Conservative staffer faces mischief charge for alleged Zoom theft from O'Toole: RCMP
Former Conservative staffer Dion Ahwai has been charged with mischief to data related to an investigation of the alleged theft of materials from Erin O'Toole's Zoom account during the 2020 leadership race, the RCMP said Wednesday.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. municipality changes name to ancestral First Nation name
In a first for British Columbia, a municipality is changing its name back to its ancestral First Nation title.
-
B.C. announces fire ban for coastal regions, including Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii
British Columbia fire officials will ban most open fires on the B.C. coast, including Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, starting this week.
-
Police seek owners of 4 pieces seized in massive Oak Bay art fraud investigation
Investigators are trying to identify the owners or artists behind four artworks that were among thousands of pieces seized during an investigation into an art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C.
Calgary
-
Bergen tornado given EF-2 rating by Environment Canada
A tornado that flattened trees, damaged several homes and destroyed another property has been given a rating by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Police investigate shooting at Deerfoot City shopping centre
Calgary police are looking for suspects after they were called to northeast mall for reports of a shooting.
-
People should look at adjusting budgets with Bank of Canada interest rate hike: MNP Calgary
People in Calgary and across Canada are expected to feel the effects of the Bank of Canada’s move to increase its key interest rate by a full percentage point to 2.5 per cent in a dramatic effort to cool inflation.
Edmonton
-
Oilers announce Kane, Campbell and Kulak signings
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Evander Kane, goalie Jack Campbell and defenceman Brett Kulak to start free agency.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash west of Edmonton
A 72-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Stony Plain Tuesday night.
-
Beekeeper called in to remove around 15,000 bees from downtown signal light
A local beekeeper says a swarm of bees on an LRT signal light should be gone within the next 24 hours.
Toronto
-
Why Ontarians might get money from the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Ontario paving scams make customers overpay and leave piles of debris
More homeowners in Ontario say they have been victims of paving scams which saw them overpay for shoddy work and get left with piles of driveway debris in their front yards.
-
Ontario gas prices set to drop again. Here’s when that will happen
Gas prices are set to drop to the lowest the province has seen in months, according to one industry expert.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 update coming Thursday as province logs increase in hospitalizations
Quebec reported a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with a net increase of about 100 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
-
Quebec City nightclub accused of kicking out patrons for being 'too homosexual'
A renowned Quebec City nightclub is embroiled in a controversy over a homophobic incident that pushed the club to fire an employee and allegedly threaten legal action against a popular singer-songwriter.
-
Quebec demands federally-regulated companies come up with plan to increase French at work
Quebec has started warning companies under federal jurisdiction that they have one month to devise a plan that complies with its new language regulations under Bill 96.
Winnipeg
-
Man in unstable condition after police shooting in Osborne Village
Winnipeg police say an armed man was shot by a police officer in Osborne Village and is now in hospital in unstable condition.
-
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
84-year-old woman in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg; 15-year-old charged
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a teenager after an elderly woman was stabbed in unprovoked attack following a break-in at a home in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
Family of Saskatoon woman missing for 3 days pleads for help
The husband of a missing woman is pleading for the public's help in finding his wife.
-
Sask. mobile home residents forced to leave Leisureland after lease expires
It’s the first summer in 18 years that Karen Fisher won’t be planting flowers in the garden that surrounds her home in Leisureland, a mobile home community southwest of Saskatoon.
Regina
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
Highway 6 north of Regina detoured due to collision: RCMP
RCMP are currently on the scene of a ‘serious collision’ on Highway 6 north of Regina. The collision has resulted in a detour, according to a news release.
-
Former Regina mayor honoured with renaming of City Square Plaza
Former Regina mayor, Pat Fiacco, was recognized on Wednesday by the renaming of City Square Plaza in his honour.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
'I thought, they're gone': Patient dies while waiting in Fredericton ER
Horizon Health Network confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a patient died while at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department waiting room on Tuesday.
-
'I only have so much money': Poll shows New Brunswickers unhappy with provincial government’s action on inflation
A new poll by Angus Reid shows nine out of ten New Brunswickers are not happy with how the provincial government is fighting inflation and the rising cost of living.
London
-
'He could light up a room with his smile'; Family mourns loss of loved one
The victim of what police have described as a 'serious assault' in east London has died.
-
Spike in overdose deaths in Sarnia Lambton prompts alert
A recent spike in overdose deaths in Sarnia Lambton has prompted an alert from Ontario’s Chief Coroner.
-
Here’s how some common grocery staples have changed in price
Ontarians shopping at grocery stores may have noticed their bills have been fluctuating recently.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern police agencies join OPP-led initiative to crack down on guns and gangs
A number of northern Ontario law enforcement agencies are uniting with the Ontario Provincial Police to enhance their capacity to crack down on guns and gang violence.
-
Algoma Country is an angler’s dream
While the number of American visitors has sharply declined in the last two years, some tourist outfitters in Algoma say domestic travellers are picking up the slack.
-
Tim Hortons Camp Day sends Sudbury kids to camp
Tim Hortons franchises across the country celebrated Camp Day on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
-
-
High-risk offender released in Brantford: police
Brantford police are issuing an advisory after a man convicted of multiple child pornography-related offences and sexual assault was released in the community.