VANCOUVER -- The owners of a popular restaurant in Surrey are reeling after they were targeted with yet another act of vandalism.

Early Saturday morning a man approached the restaurant patio of the Afghan Kitchen, and began smashing the establishment’s outdoor heaters – first by tipping them over and then repeatedly picking them up and dropping them.

“For those visiting us today and this coming week, please do excuse the mess and lack of heating on our patio,” reads a statement from the restaurant on social media.

“Otherwise, we’re lost for words.”

The vandal's actions were caught on a security camera. He was wearing all black, with a baseball cap and white headphones around his neck. According to the restaurant he came around 6 a.m.

The Afghan Kitchen, located in South Surrey, is owned in part by the Sarwari family, who immigrated from Afghanistan to Canada, and features their family’s recipes.

At one point, in the video, he begins to leave, but then turns back to further destroy the patio heaters by bending them with his hands.

This is not the first time that the restaurant has been subject to seemingly random acts of vandalism. In the spring and summer of 2020, thieves targeted the patio and stole plants multiple times.