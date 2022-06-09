Advocate says homeless numbers escalating in Fraser Valley as cost of living increases

A narrow, muddy path through the bush leads to one of about a dozen homeless camps in Mission.

It is here that Shawna has been living for more than a year.

“It’s tucked in and no one kind of does bug us,” she explained.

Now 24, she says she began using drugs at 13.

When her addiction to methamphetamine spiralled out of control, she ended up on the streets.

Advocates say the number of homeless, both those who are hidden and those in plain view, is growing.

“The level of just despair and people outside, it’s just off the charts,” said Ward Draper of The 5 and 2 Ministries.

Draper said there are more than 500 homeless people living in Abbotsford alone.

“I think, traditionally, the average homeless (person) was in their 30s to 40s and now the spectrum is like 12 to 90,” he said.

Draper said that while mental illness and addiction have often been tied to homelessness, he’s seeing a growing number of people who simply can’t pay the bills.

“We’re now seeing people who are just your average 60-year-old now who can’t afford rent anymore, so they’re being forced out,” Draper said.

“They’re losing their homes. Some end up in their cars and many are now landing in shelters. So folks who would traditionally use shelters … they’re being replaced by someone stabler or healthier.”

The City of Abbotsford says there are 107 year-round shelter spaces and 406 units of social housing operational or in the works.

Draper said he’s never seen the homeless situation as dire as it currently is and it’s time for people to work together to find solutions.

“We’ve got to stop pointing the fingers at somebody else to solve these issues,” he said. “We have to take responsibility. We have to find a way to be involved.”

Matsqui-Abbotsford Impact Society helps facilitate a federally funded camp clean-up program in communities including Mission and Abbotsford.

“People in camps don’t have access to garbage pick-up, don’t have access to all the supplies that they need,” said Brittany Maple, director of peer programs for the society.

“We bring garbage pickers and garbage bags and gloves and all the things that people need to clean up,” she explained. “Primarily folks that we’re working with are current members of the street community or have a history with the street community.”

Workers spend about two hours each clean-up day at camps they’ve been invited into. They receive an honorarium of $40 for their efforts.

On Thursday, Shawna was one of those taking part in the program.

She said while she’d rather not be living in an encampment, for now, her shelter in the woods remains home.