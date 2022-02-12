'Advocate for yourself': Immunocompromised woman leaves hospital after learning COVID-19-positive patient not isolated
Colleen Titus had severe pain in her abdomen, so on Jan. 27, she went to the emergency department at Royal Columbian Hospital.
She stayed the night, and the next day, staff moved her to a different wing. Her hospital bed was in the hallway because all rooms were at capacity. While in her bed, Titus says she overheard nurses talking about a COVID-19-positive patient in the room right beside her hospital bed. Thinking COVID-19 patients were isolated on a separate floor, Titus checked with a nurse.
“(I asked), ‘Does the patient in that room have COVID?’ And they tell me, ‘Don’t say anything, but yes, they do,’” recalled Titus.
This was alarming for her. Although she is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Titus lives with several conditions that make her immunocompromised, including diabetes. In early 2021, she was hospitalized with COVID-19 for a week.
“I asked (the nurse) if I could be kept safe, because I didn’t want to be put at risk,” said Titus. “She said, ‘No, I can’t keep you safe. We have no beds in the hospital, and there’s nowhere I can put you to keep you safe.’”
Titus made the difficult decision to discharge herself from the hospital and go home.
As of last month, hospitals are permitted to place patients who test positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized for other reasons in the same rooms as those who do not have the virus, but are vaccinated and considered low-risk of severe illness. It comes as an increased number of patients are admitted with COVID-19, or catch the virus while in hospital. Some acute-care facilities may no longer have the space to keep infected patients in separate rooms.
“That is an infection prevention and control team decision, made at a hospital by hospital, room by room basis, depending on the needs in that facility,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during a press briefing on Jan. 21.
Titus was not aware of this decision, and had hospital staff not been willing to disclose information to her, she says she may not have realized a COVID-19-positive patient was being treated several feet away from her. She’s concerned the public is not widely aware of this possible scenario, which she feels contradicts all COVID-19 public health measures that have been taken to date.
“If all these other (safety protocols) are being put in place for us to follow, why are the regulations not being put in place in the hospital, where that’s the most vulnerable place you can be?” she asked.
Titus, who has a nursing background, understands patient confidentiality is taken seriously in health-care settings, but she believes COVID-19-negative patients who are deemed high-risk for serious illness from the virus have a right to know who around them is COVID-19-positive.
The BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) is also troubled by the mixing of infected and uninfected people.
“Our nurses are getting exposed to this as well and becoming sick,” said Aman Grewal, president of the BCNU.
“With the mixing and mingling of patients, (nurses’) exposure risk becomes higher.”
In response, the B.C. Ministry of Health says mixing patients in hospitals rarely happens.
“We have only knowingly placed a COVID-positive person in a room with a COVID-negative person on one occasion,” said a ministry spokesperson in a statement to CTV News.
The ministry adds that only asymptomatic COVID-19-positive patients are eligible to share rooms with those who are not infected. People with symptoms, including respiratory issues, are still being isolated.
Still, the change in patient care guidelines does not sit well with Titus, who’s already endured a tough battle with the virus. Getting tests to determine what’s causing the pain in her abdomen will take longer than it would if she stayed in the hospital, but she says it’s better to have peace of mind at home than to risk catching the virus a second time. Her message to anyone seeking treatment at a hospital right now is to advocate for themselves.
“And if you can’t do it, have a family member advocate for you and ask those questions,” Titus said. “Is there a COVID patient in my vicinity or in my room? Am I going to be kept safe?”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police stand off with Ambassador Bridge protesters; protests continue across Canada
Police in Windsor, Ont., moved in on convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge Saturday as protests continue in major cities across Canada.
Developing | Convoy protesters break through Surrey RCMP barricade with military-style vehicle as others march to U.S. border on foot
Several commercial trucks and a military-style vehicle broke through an RCMP barricade on the Pacific Highway as they followed protesters marching to the border crossing at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa police form new command centre with RCMP, OPP to respond to downtown protest
Ottawa police say they are waiting for reinforcements to arrive to implement their 'plan to end this unlawful occupation' that has taken over downtown Ottawa streets for a third weekend.
Canada relocates diplomatic staff in Ukraine: foreign affairs minister
Canada has relocated its diplomatic staff in Ukraine to the city of Lviv, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Saturday.
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion
President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause 'widespread human suffering' and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but 'equally prepared for other scenarios,' the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.
Protesters tear down fencing around the National War Memorial
A group of people removed the fencing surrounding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial Saturday afternoon, as the demonstration against COVID-19 mandates continued in downtown Ottawa.
Emerson border remains blocked, no arrests made: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says about 50 semi-trucks, farm equipment and passenger vehicles continue to block the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.
Roads in downtown Toronto reopen after another convoy protest
Most of the roads in downtown Toronto have reopened after another protest against COVID-19 restrictions was held in the city Saturday.
Paris police fire tear gas to disperse French convoy protesters
Paris police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada's horn-honking truckers.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. families linked by egg donation create memorial garden for late mother
When Marina Winkler and her husband started their family, she couldn't have felt better. It's an experience Marina felt compelled to share with those would couldn’t have it.
-
Mounties investigating homicide at north Nanaimo business
Mounties taped off a parking lot in north Nanaimo as they investigated a homicide Saturday morning.
-
Flower supply chain issues prompt some B.C. buyers to look local
It was stubbornness that led a family farm on Vancouver Island to keep growing roses when competitors left the industry or shifted production to marijuana years ago. Now, Kristen Bulk says international flower shortages combined with the Valentine's Day crunch is creating higher demand for local roses.
Calgary
-
Operations at Coutts, Alta., crossing disrupted until further notice
Officials with the Canada Border Services Agency say it is temporarily unable to provide services at the Coutts, Alta., crossing due to the ongoing protest taking place nearby.
-
'He needed help': Calgary pet assistance group provides donation for senior who was assaulted
A 66-year-old Calgary man is thanking a local pet assistance group for their help after he was assaulted late Thursday evening.
-
School mask debate heads to Jason Kenney's constituency office
Alberta parents upset with the removal of school masking rules made their voices heard in front of the premier's Calgary office Saturday.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 protests at Alberta Legislature continue, convoy halted by counter-protesters
Demonstrators moved into the legislature area and downtown Edmonton for the third Saturday in a row to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health restrictions.
-
'You couldn't shovel it out': Some Edmontonians turning to private contractors for windrow clearing
Complaints about the windrows left behind after city crews completed residential blading have given some local contractors a boost in business.
-
Canadian Paediatric Society questions Alberta's lifting of school mask mandates
The professional body representing Canadian pediatricians is questioning the rationale behind Alberta lifting masking requirements in schools for students.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 1,704 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 414 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Saturday.
-
Roads in downtown Toronto reopen after another convoy protest
Most of the roads in downtown Toronto have reopened after another protest against COVID-19 restrictions was held in the city Saturday.
-
Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert
Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert as frigid weather conditions are anticipated for the weekend.
Montreal
-
'If we can save one woman, one baby’: With daughter, grandchild in hospital, anguished Montreal man pleads for pregnant women to get vaccinated
An anguished father who's dividing his time between visiting his daughter on life support at a Montreal hospital and his premature grandchild in the pediatric ICU is imploring pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'Freedom convoy' protesters and counter-protesters descend on same park in Montreal
The Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough in Montreal was active Saturday as protests and counter-protests took place in relation to the 'freedom convoy' in Ottawa.
-
Quebec to develop a plan to control and cull the white-tailed deer population
Quebec's provincial parks society (Sepaq) announced that it will develop an intervention plan in the coming months to control the white-tailed deer population in Mont-Saint-Bruno and Îles-de-Boucherville national parks.
Winnipeg
-
Hundreds gather for counter-protests at Manitoba Legislative Building
Hundreds of people gathered for duelling protests at the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday afternoon.
-
Obby Khan wins Tory nomination for Manitoba by-election
The provincial Conservative Party has selected Obby Kahn for the Fort Whyte by-election.
-
U of M researcher says Manitoba needs a ‘long COVID’ strategy in place.
A group of Manitoba researchers are calling for a strategy to address ‘long COVID’, a condition that could impact thousands of Manitobans for years to come.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors demonstrate outside Sask. health minister's office in response to restrictions lifting
A group of people frustrated with the province’s decision to end COVID-19 restrictions protested outside of Health Minister Paul Merriman’s office on Saturday.
-
Solidarity Sask. convoy to U.S. border planned for Saturday
An approximately 20 vehicle convoy will be travelling from Regina to the U.S. border Saturday in solidarity with the ongoing protests in Ottawa.
-
Super Bowl wagers reaching new heights in legalized era
Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just about the big game and the guacamole, it’s also the unofficial holiday for sports bettors across the globe.
Regina
-
Solidarity Sask. convoy to U.S. border planned for Saturday
An approximately 20 vehicle convoy will be travelling from Regina to the U.S. border Saturday in solidarity with the ongoing protests in Ottawa.
-
Regina remembers John Hopkins
Members of the public are invited to attend the funeral service and pay their respects to John Hopkins, the well known Regina icon known for his advocacy of many issues over his long career in the Queen City.
-
Large venues preparing for the end of COVID-19 restrictions in Sask.
Rinks, stadiums and concert halls are all preparing for the lifting of proof of vaccination on Feb. 15; as well as masking requirements which are set to be lifted by the end of the month.
Atlantic
-
Anti-mandate protesters gather in Halifax Saturday
Approximately 300 anti-mandate protesters gathered in downtown Halifax Saturday, calling for their freedom.
-
Pandemic protests grow and continue throughout Fredericton Saturday
Police say while Friday night involved no criminal offenses, a ticket for improper use of a horn had been issued around 5:30 a.m. Officers continued to have heavy presence in and outside the city to monitor the event Saturday.
-
N.B. reports four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
London
-
Counter protesters meet protesters in downtown London, Ont.
A dramatic scene unfolded in downtown London late Saturday afternoon as a small group of counter protesters attempted to block a convoy heading south on Richmond Street.
-
Police in Windsor, Ont. work to clear Ambassador Bridge protest
Slowly but surely, police in Windsor, Ont. are moving in on demonstrators at the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Watch as old Lambton, Ont., generating station demolished by implosion
The former Lambton Generating Station in Courtright, Ont. near the St. Clair River is now just rubble on the ground.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver facing numerous charges in North Bay
North Bay Police Officers responded to a possible impaired driver Saturday evening
-
Sudbury Police looking for suspicious man
The Greater Sudbury Police Service sent out a media release Saturday night asking for the publics assistance identifying a suspicious male and his vehicle.
-
Sault Ste. Marie wants seat on northern transportation task force
Sault Ste. Marie is urging the province to reconsider its representation on its northern transportation task force.
Kitchener
-
'We're ready to move on': Southern Ontario protestors call for an end to COVID-19 mandates
Hundreds of tractors, trucks, trailers and passenger vehicles donning Canadian flags and anti-mandate signs filled a Tillsonburg parking lot Saturday afternoon ahead of a convoy through Oxford County.
-
Extreme cold warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, much of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas.
-
Police stand off with Ambassador Bridge protesters; protests continue across Canada
Police in Windsor, Ont., moved in on convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge Saturday as protests continue in major cities across Canada.