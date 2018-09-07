

An air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley has ended a day after smoke from wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest began wafting back into the region.

Elevated levels of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, sparked concern among health officials Thursday who urged those with chronic heart and lung conditions to avoid strenuous activity outdoors.

The air quality, however, has since improved thanks to changing weather patterns.

"A significant change in the weather is also forecast to bring cooler temperatures and some precipitation to the region over the next week," regional authorities said in a statement Friday.

A province-wide state of emergency issued in response to this year's wildfires, which officials said have scorched more land than any other season on record, was also called off Friday.

But the wildfire situation is far from over.

As of Friday morning, 485 wildfires were still burning across B.C. and there were 19 evacuation orders affecting some 2,000 people. So far, the flames have burned about 13,000 square kilometres of land.

"Active wildfires are continuing to produce smoke in British Columbia and the western United States," the region said. "We will continue to monitor conditions and if air quality deteriorates another air quality advisory may be issued."

This wasn't the first time this year wildfire smoke has caused air quality issues for the region.

Elevated levels of PM2.5 first triggered an advisory on Aug. 13 which remained in effect until Friday, Aug. 24. Parts of the Eastern Fraser Valley didn't get any reprieve from the smoke until the following Monday.

The #AirQuality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter in #Metro Vancouver and #FraserValley has been lifted. AQ has improved and a significant weather change is expected to bring cooler temperatures & precipitation. We continue to monitor wildfire conditions. pic.twitter.com/k0hKltQ4IL — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) September 7, 2018

Provincial state of emergency that went into effect last month due to wildfires, has now ended. Government release says decision was made due to cooler temps and progress fighting wildfires. In addition many of the evacuation orders were downgraded/cancelled over the past week. — CTV Bhinder Sajan (@BhinderSajan) September 7, 2018