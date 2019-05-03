

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





British Columbians are rather spoiled when it comes to breathtaking vistas. The Sea to Sky Gondola celebrates picture perfect views. Your adventure starts with a 10 minute gondola ride to an elevation of 885 metres above sea level. If you're looking for that perfect memorable photograph to take home your most difficult task will be what vantage point to choose. There are three main viewing platforms that offer expansive views of the surrounding mountains and the ocean below. For a thrilling experience you can make your way along the Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge. It is about 100 metres long and offers 360 degree views.

It isn't just about stopping to enjoy the scenery. Once you are atop the Sea to Sky Gondola you have an entire mountain playground to enjoy at your leisure. There are an abundance of activities such as hikes, mountaintop yoga, rock climbing and other guided experiences. There are always exciting events taking place at the Sea to Sky Gondola and the warmer months offer plenty to look forward to. The sixth annual mountain music series takes place every Friday night from 6pm to 9pm. The month of July kicks off the Backyard Seafood Boil. This dining series runs on Thursdays from 6pm to 9pm and offers a delicious seafood boil designed menu in a memorable setting. You can always visit their website for the latest events being added to the calendar.

One of the most exciting events in the calendar is coming up on Saturday May 18th and is the Sea to Sky Gondola 5th Birthday Celebration. Local musical and craft talent will be showcased within the programming line up. It promises to be a fun event for the entire family.