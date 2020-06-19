VANCOUVER -- A significant capital investment will be announced by B.C.'s advanced education minister at Simon Fraser University.

The announcement, being made Friday, is expected to be of interest to the university's Indigenous students and the province's Indigenous community as a whole.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 12:30 p.m.

Melanie Mark, minister of advanced education skills and training, will make the announcement alongside SFU's president and B.C.'s minister of state for child care.

The announcement comes two days before National Indigenous Peoples Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.