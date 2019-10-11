Decided voters in Metro Vancouver began casting ballots starting 9 a.m. Friday as four days of advance voting in the federal opened across the country.

Polling stations in Metro Vancouver will be open from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. from Friday morning to Monday evening.

At Overlynn Mansion in North Burnaby, the advanced voting station for Burnaby North - Seymour, there was a steady stream of people coming and going as soon as the doors opened.

Some voters told CTV News Vancouver they simply wanted to cast their ballots early to get it out of the way and avoid possible lineups on Election Day.

Most voters were in and out within a few minutes with their votes cast.

Many voters will have received a voter information card in the mail, giving information about where they can vote. They can also check the Elections Canada website for information on their voting place and ID requirements.

On Election Day on Oct. 21, polls in Metro Vancouver will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The opening of advance polls Friday coincides with two federal leaders bringing their campaigns back to B.C.

Andrew Scheer with the Conservative party will release a costed platform in Tsawwassen at noon Friday. He will also have a campaign rally at Krause Berry Farms in Langley Friday evening.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau also returns to Metro Vancouver, with an announcement about education affordability at the Simon Fraser University bookstore in Burnaby at 2 p.m., followed by a stop in Port Coquitlam, before heading to a 7 p.m. rally in Burnaby South, which is the riding held by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

The NDP released its costed platform Friday morning.

Trudeau criticized the NDP and Conservatives for waiting so long to released their costed platforms.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is campaigning in Ottawa Friday.