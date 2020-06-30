VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a historical child sex assault case involving a long-time resident of Pemberton and Whistler, and are asking any potential victims to come forward.

Mounties said they were made aware of allegations in March that dated back several years.

A 50-year-old Whistler resident was arrested in April, and Roger Amadio Molinaro was charged last week.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred between 2007 and 2018. His charges include two counts of sexual interference under the age of 16 and two counts of sexual assault under the age of 16.

Molinaro is also charged with one count each of sexual interference under the age of 14, invitation to sexual touching under the age of 16 and sexual touching under the age of 14.

Mounties did not provide any further information on the allegations, saying there's a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the two victims.

Members of the Sea-to-Sky RCMP say they're looking to identify whether there are any other potential victims who may not have spoken to police.

"For parents and guardians, this is an opportunity for you to speak which your children, regardless of their age, if you believe they may have had contact with Mr. Molinaro at any point in their lives."

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP in Pemberton or Whistler, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.