Mounties in Metro Vancouver are trying to figure out who would steal a modified bicycle from an elementary school student with special needs.

The three-wheeled bike was left locked in a container at Hammond Elementary School in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon.

The RCMP hasn't determined exactly when the bike was stolen, but by the time teachers and students returned on Monday morning, it was gone.

"Somebody out there knows something or has seen this very unique bike out there in our community. If you see something or have any information please call the police," Sgt. Michelle Luca of the Ridge Meadows detachment said in a news release.

The bike is red with a white emblem on the front, a hand brake in the back, and is equipped with a seatbelt.

Anyone who knows where the bike is can contact Ridge Meadows RCMP or Crime Stoppers, which is offering a potential reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.