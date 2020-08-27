VANCOUVER -- After days of searching for a missing hiker in a complex network of trails in Coquitlam, rescue crews are taking a two-day break to plan the next phase of their search.

The search for 52-year-old Ali Naderi was launched Monday after a neighbour living near a trailhead frequented by the avid hiker noticed his car was left behind on the street the night before, hours later than usual.

With no trip plan left behind, the search has been a challenge for police and Coquitlam Search and Rescue given the vast trail network in the area above Westwood Plateau. But on Tuesday, an image found on a trail camera meant for wildlife captured Naderi, showing him wearing a shorts and a light jacket and carrying hiking poles.

While the search and rescue operation has been paused, the police investigation is continuing, and a renewed search effort will start on Saturday.

"Both searchers and police are still working towards a positive outcome, but the searchers need a rest so they can come back with a fresh focus," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP in a news release.

"We've covered a lot of ground, both in terms of the trails and behind-the-scenes investigation. Our work isn’t done but we've got to pace ourselves and plan the best possible strategy."

Naderi's described as a Persian man with brown eyes and salt-and-pepper medium-length hair. He's 5'10" and weighs 176 pounds.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott