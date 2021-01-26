VANCOUVER -- Taking care of your body and mind this winter is so important.

Afiya Francisco is a style expert who joined CTV Morning Live to share practical and affordable ideas to keep your wellness goals on track in 2021.

Francisco recommends creating a bathroom oasis at home.

Adding items like aromatherapy candles, bubble baths and beauty products can create a spa-like feel without the spa price tag.

Francisco recommended cozying up with a luxurious robe and shearling slippers.

She shared some great selections from WINNERS.

Francisco emphasized that when it comes to wellness, body and mind go hand in hand.

She recommended creating a wellness nook in the home.

She shared some easy and affordable finds from WINNERS and Marshalls such as yoga mats and meditation books.

Francisco is a believer that self-care starts in the home and a cluttered home is a sign of a cluttered mind.

Keeping the kitchen clutter free can easily be done with quality and affordable storage from HomeSense.

