A man accused of shooting an Abbotsford, B.C. police officer in 2017 says he's not guilty of first-degree murder.

Oscar Arfmann entered the plea in a New Westminster courtroom Monday morning at the start of a trial expected to last about two months.

He's charged with the first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson, who died while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle in November 2017.

Davidson was among the first to arrive at a strip mall on Mount Lehman Road when a member of the public reported he'd blocked a stolen truck from leaving the parking lot.

With no way to get out, the man behind the wheel of the truck opened fire, police allege.

Davidson was hit by a bullet while attempting to arrest the suspect. He was taken to hospital, but did not survive.

In the days following his death, his coworkers and family members described the fallen officer as a hero. Thousands attended his funeral.

Arfmann was arrested near the scene, following a chase that ended in a crash and more gunfire. He was charged with first-degree murder, a term typically defined as a planned and deliberate killing, but that also includes when the victim is a police officer.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.