Accused in Chinatown stabbing expected to appear in court Friday

The man accused in the triple-stabbing at a Chinatown festival over the weekend is expected to appear in court Friday morning in Vancouver.

Blair Donnelly, 64, faces three charges of aggravated assault after allegedly attacking three strangers at the Light Up Chinatown! festival on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Donnelly was believed to be out on a day pass from a Coquitlam psychiatric hospital, which has led to the provincial government hiring an independent investigator to seek answers as to why he was let go without supervision.

Donnelly is expected to appear in provincial court at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.