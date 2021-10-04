Accusations of medical malpractice, mistreatment among NHL teams not surprising to former player

Vancouver -

The regular season has not yet started, but one National Hockey League player is already making waves.

Robin Lehner, goaltender for the Las Vegas Golden Knights claims some NHL teams are giving their players prescription drugs, without the need for a prescription.

Lehner, 30, made the accusation in a series of tweets on October 2. In them, he asks whether it’s common for employers to hand out benzodiazepines, a highly addictive psychoactive drug, often prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia. He goes on to say the Golden Knights does not offer players the drug, but alleges other teams do.

It’s a striking accusation that does not come as a surprise to one former NHL player. Retired goaltender Eddie Lack recalls seeing teammates receive pills from team doctors on numerous occasions. Sometimes, Lack says, it would be for pain relief during the gruelling 82-game NHL season, and other times, it would be for help falling asleep on late night flights.

“Do I have the proof that Robin (Lehner) says he has? No,” Lack told CTV News. “But, do I think things like that go on with teams? Yeah. 100 per cent.”

In his tweets, Lehner, a 12-year veteran in the NHL, mentioned Alain Vigneault, the former coach of the Vancouver Canucks and current coach of the Philadelphia Flyer. In an ominous tweet, Lehner said “I got proof. Try to shake your way out of this one.”

During a press conference in Philadelphia on Monday, Vigneault was asked about Lehner’s accusations, which he vehemently denied.

“Me pushing pills? I don’t need another income,” Vigneault told reporters. “I have no idea where that comes from.”

Lehner has since clarified that his tweet aimed at Vigneault, 60, was not meant to accuse him of giving prescription pills to players. Rather, it was meant to address what he believes is Vigneault’s harsh treatment of players.

“I think it’s fair to say Alain Vigneault is tough on players,” said Matt Sekeres, veteran sports broadcaster and co-host of the Vancouver-based Sekeres & Price podcast.

Given Lehner is a current player, who could be risking his position on an NHL team by speaking out, Sekeres believes the NHL should take his claims seriously, and look into Vigneault’s dealings with past and present players.

“If it crosses lines in terms of bullying or anything racial, or anything insensitive, we’ve got a real problem with Alain Vigneault,” said Sekeres.

“I am tough and demanding, but I care about my players,” said Vigneault. “Over the years, there’s probably been some guys who like me, and probably some guys like me a little bit less. I’ve done it with the best intentions. With respect.”

In the past, Lehner, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has criticized the NHL for what he believes is a disregard of players’ mental health. In April, he slammed the league’s restrictions on vaccinated players.

“It’s been a tremendously hard time for me throughout this (COVID-19) thing, with my mental health condition. Being in isolation and having these rules, I can’t do anything but be in my home,” he said.

Lack, who last played in the NHL in 2018, applauds Lehner for not waiting until retirement to speak out against the league.

“Normally, when retired players like myself speak up, I don’t feel that it sticks,” Lack said.

“With Robin speaking up, it’s shifting the mentality around current players speaking about the issues, and that’s important.”

Sekeres agrees, saying the NHL has a history of sweeping player issues under the rug.

“What we’re seeing here, beyond Lehner and his accusations, is an audience and a player pool looking for real, substantive address of issues.”

The NHL has offered to meet with Lehner. On Twitter, the goalie said he will continue sharing examples of the league’s alleged misconduct in the days to come.