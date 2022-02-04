Accusations of dirty tricks boil over in final days of B.C. Liberal leadership campaign
Even as votes are still being cast, the B.C. Liberals' leadership campaign has already landed in B.C. Supreme Court.
Voting by telephone began Thursday and continues until 5 p.m. on Saturday, with the party planning to announce the winner an hour later.
But member Vijram Bajwa suspects there may be irregularities among some of the new memberships that have been signed up during the campaign – and he’s petitioning the court to delay the announcement of the results for 15 days so there can be further investigation.
He’s not the only one making accusations.
“I was given assurances that specific and effective measures would be put in place to counter any attempts at trying to steal this leadership race.
"But as we have journeyed forward, it has become apparent that those checks and balances are not in place,” candidate Renee Merrifield said in a social media post.
A lawyer for the B.C. Liberals told the court that some ineligible members have already been removed and that results of a random audit have been shared with all campaigns.
Bajwa’s lawyer argued members should also have access to those results.
Former B.C. Liberal Caucus communications manager Carlie Pochnyok said these last minute fireworks show how passionate people are in the campaign.
"I don't think there's ever going to be a leadership where issues don't arise,” she told CTV News. “It's how you deal with them, how you address them and find solutions to them, I think, that really matters."
Another set of allegations has to do with codes members need to cast their votes.
Candidate Michael Lee posted a screen shot on Twitter of what he says is a phony text message.
“Important info: A phone number is impersonating the B.C. Liberal Party election office & sending false/invalid voter codes to racialized members,” he said in the tweet.
The B.C. Liberals said nobody was available for an interview on Friday.
“The Party takes any allegations of voter suppression and voter manipulation seriously. The Returning Officer took steps (Thursday) to begin a full investigation into this matter. The party has already undertaken legal steps to attempt to identify the party or parties responsible,” it said in a statement.
On the petition to delay the announcement of a winner, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Heather McNaughton reserved her decision, saying she will announce it at noon on Saturday – just six hours before the B.C. Liberals hope to introduce the person who will lead their party into the next provincial election.
