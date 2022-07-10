Accidental West End fire displaces BC Housing tenants, fire crews say

Multiple residents of a social housing building in Vancouver's West End have been displaced after fire tore through a suite there Saturday evening.

Video recorded by a neighbour and shared with CTV News shows smoke pouring from a window on the third floor of the multi-unit building on Comox Street.

The call came in around 7:45 p.m., according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Service, which told CTV News the fire was started accidentally.

A mother and son in the suite where the fire began suffered smoke inhalation, but made it out of the building otherwise unscathed. No other injuries were reported, firefighters said.

Crews were unable to say how many residents of the BC Housing building would be displaced by the blaze, but noted that at least the third-floor unit where the fire originated and the ones directly below it would be uninhabitable for a time.

Most of the damage was contained to the suite where the fire began, crews said, adding that some of the other units in the building suffered smoke and water damage.