Photos taken of several members of AC/DC outside a Vancouver studio this month are fueling online speculation that the legendary Australian rockers are recording together again.

Lead singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd could be seen outside The Warehouse Studio in Gastown in a photo taken by Vancouver resident Crystal Lambert that emerged last week. They were joined by Canadian record producer Mike Fraser.

Three of the band's previous albums were recorded at The Warehouse, including "Stiff Upper Lip," "Black Ice" and "Rock or Bust." Fraser was involved in all three of those projects.

Founding lead guitarist Angus Young was later spotted in the same location with nephew Stevie Young, who joined the band in 2014 after uncle Malcom Young, who suffers from dementia, retired.

The photos, which were shared by several online music publications including the Vancouver-based Ear of Newt, quickly sparked rumours among eager AC/DC fans.

"This could really be happening!" wrote Twitter user Ian Bell. "Angus and Stevie Young join Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd in Vancouver. Dare I say it...... AC/DC are Back!

"Trying not to get too excited, but can this be happening?" wrote Kelly Remple, another fan.

The band has not confirmed if that it is working on a new project.

