ABC Party majority council votes to scrap Vancouver's single-use cup fee
Just over a year after a single-use cup fee was implemented in Vancouver, the city’s council passed a motion to get rid of it.
The by-law, which required businesses to charge 25 cents for throw-away cups, was implemented in an effort to reduce waste.
However, some councillors—like ABC Party’s Rebecca Bligh, who brought forward the motion to scrap the fee—say it was flawed from the start.
“We had heard overwhelmingly from residents in Vancouver and businesses saying this cup fee is worsening affordability and not changing consumer behaviour,” said Bligh.
It was the second time Bligh tried to trash the motion, but this time she had the backing of an ABC majority council.
"Vancouver, in a massive country, thinking that they're winning climate war because they've got a 25-cent cup fee is insanity, it's actually insanity,” she said.
Another issue with the bylaw was that the city could not legally collect the fee under the Vancouver Charter, meaning businesses got to keep all the profit with no requirements for how that money was spent.
However, some who work in the restaurant industry say cup fee wasn’t as ideal as advertised.
Mark Von Schellwitz, vice president of Restaurants Canada’s western division, says it left restaurants dealing with annoyed customers
"All the members we talked to basically said ‘Look we'll easily forget that 25 cents not to have the regulatory burden and in order to not have that push back from consumers,’” he said.
Green Party councillor Pete Fry voted in favour of the original bylaw.
He says scrapping it would be a big step backward, arguing that the city pays a significant amount to dispose of cups, which ultimately costs taxpayers.
“What a missed opportunity it is, and where the money is going to actually come from to pay for all these single-use disposable items is from our pockets. Either paying at the till, or paying at the tax bill—we’re still paying for all these single-use items.”
According to the latest city data, 80 million single-use cups ended up in the landfill in 2018 alone.
The bylaw will now be removed as soon as possible, and no later than June 1.
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Regan Hasegawa
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden speaks about unknown aerial objects amid review
U.S. President Joe Biden is delivering his most substantial account Thursday of U.S. efforts to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects, following three weeks of high-stakes aerial drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country.
Oppose Canada's 'xenophobic' foreign property tax, U.S. critics urge Biden admin
A New York congressman wants to enlist the U.S. secretary of state to oppose what he calls Ottawa's 'discriminatory' campaign against foreign property owners.
BREAKING | Student in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
World Health Organization releases new definition for long COVID in children
The World Health Organization has released a new definition for post COVID-19 condition, commonly known as long COVID, in children and teenagers.
New leads in Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction case as police release images of 3 suspects believed to be in GTA
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
Perk or necessity? Hybrid work expectations differ between employers, employees
How to strike a balance between office life and remote work remains an enduring challenge for many businesses nearly three years after lockdowns upended how many Canadians work -- one that's made more difficult by the differing expectations between employers and employees.
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
As Trudeau meets Caribbean leaders, some warn against military intervention in Haiti
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses the escalating crisis in Haiti with Caribbean leaders this week, some experts are urging him to put the brakes on suggestions of military intervention.
Ultra-rare Gretzky hockey card leads RCMP to arrest hobby shop thief: store owner
An Edmonton man has been arrested after he tried to sell a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky hockey card roughly 40 kilometres away from where it was stolen, the card's owner says.
Vancouver Island
-
3 arrested after witnesses report seeing people with guns in Saanich
Saanich police say three people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using cap guns in a dangerous manner during several incidents.
-
Famous CFL player returning to Nanaimo to coach junior football team
One of the greatest Canadian football players in history is hanging up his jersey and heading back to his roots in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Fish arriving in revitalized stream in View Royal, B.C.
New fish have been spotted in a recently revitalized section of Craigflower Creek in View Royal, B.C., thanks to a development site with an environmental focus.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
-
13-year-old charged after man stabbed outside Calgary Tim Hortons
Calgary police say a teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a Tim Hortons.
-
Alberta reducing student loan interest rate, doubling grace period, capping tuition hikes
The Alberta government will cap post-secondary education tuition hikes at two per cent starting in 2024-25.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reducing student loan interest rate, doubling grace period, capping tuition hikes
The Alberta government will cap post-secondary education tuition hikes at two per cent starting in 2024-25.
-
Alberta announces most popular, unique baby names of 2022
Alberta has released the list of names of babies born in the province in 2022, and Olivia and Noah continue to be the most popular names for infants.
-
West Edmonton Mall announces death of Kelpie the California sea lion
West Edmonton Mall has announced one of its California sea lions has died.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
-
2 men arrested, Canada-wide search warrant for a 3rd after stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall
Investigators arrested two men hundreds of kilometres from where they allegedly drove a stolen Audi through an Ontario mall and made off with a quantity of items, alongside issuing a Canada-wide warrant for a third unfound suspect.
-
John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto effective Friday
Mayor John Tory submitted his resignation notice to the city clerk on Wednesday evening, five days after he abruptly announced he was stepping down from the job.
Montreal
-
Funeral underway for four-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral will be held today for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow and freezing rain moving into southwestern Quebec
Montreal is getting ready to go from rain and record-breaking warmth on Wednesday back to snow and wintery weather Thursday night into Friday. A low pressure system moving up from the United States will bring snow into southwestern Quebec beginning Thursday evening. Montreal will see snow begin Thursday after the evening rush-hour, as temperatures drop, and the snow will intensify overnight. The city could pick up 10 to 15 cm of snow into Friday.
-
Six arrested in alleged drug trafficking ring between Montreal and Toronto
Six people were arrested in Quebec Thursday morning in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation between Montreal and Toronto. Five men and one woman, all between the ages of 25 and 27, were arrested at their respective homes in Montreal, Repentigny and Chateauguay.
Winnipeg
-
'Can’t pay my rent with a bottle of soap': Tiber River ambassadors won’t receive final sales commissions
Ambassadors for a Manitoba company have been told they will not be receiving commission for items they sold last month, but are instead receiving points to purchase items they have been selling.
-
Reaching the tipping point: New poll shows the tipping habits of Canadians
Manitobans are being asked to tip more often and for more money, according to a new poll.
-
Appeal approved for condo unit on controversial property
A development in Crescentwood is moving forward on a property with a history of controversy.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. kids relying on specialized pediatric unit left in limbo as doctor departs
A Saskatchewan pediatric gastrointestinal unit may soon have no doctor left to staff it, leaving patients and their families scrambling for answers.
-
Man stabbed during Saskatoon robbery
A man was stabbed during a robbery Wednesday evening, according to police.
-
Sask. vending machine distributes Indigenous books
Prince Albert is now home to a unique vending machine. Instead of chips, it dispenses books written by Indigenous authors — free of charge.
Regina
-
Construction resumes on long-awaited east Regina condo building
Construction appears to have resumed on a condo project in east Regina after sitting in limbo for years.
-
'A way of understanding': All Nations Hope highlights healing for Indigenous storytelling month
To celebrate Indigenous storytelling month in February, All Nations Hope hosted their winter gathering with traditional teachings and stories called ‘Sākihitowin – Stories from a place of love.’
-
Sask. kids relying on specialized pediatric unit left in limbo as doctor departs
A Saskatchewan pediatric gastrointestinal unit may soon have no doctor left to staff it, leaving patients and their families scrambling for answers.
Atlantic
-
Sandeson murder trial: Publication ban lifted on key evidence jury didn't hear
The case against a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing another student during a drug deal and dismembering his body is now in the hands of a jury. And with the jury sequestered, a publication ban has been lifted on key evidence the 12 men and women did not hear.
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP commissioner retiring 2 weeks before release of N.S. shooting inquiry recommendations
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will work her last day as Canada’s top Mountie two weeks before the commission examining the worst mass shooting in Canadian history makes its recommendations public.
-
Crown acknowledges sentence of Moncton Mountie killer should be reduced
Crown prosecutors have formally acknowledged that the sentence for a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties must be amended so he can apply for parole after serving 25 years.
London
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for London, Ont.
This week’s burst of mild spring-like weather is coming to an end with Environment Canada issuing a freezing rain warning for the London region on Thursday, with freezing rain slated to begin late in the afternoon.
-
OPP confirm discovery of human remains in Thames Centre
OPP have confirmed the presence of human remains along a river bank in Thames Centre on Wednesday afternoon and said an investigation is ongoing.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins emergency crews searching for plane in distress
Emergency crews in Timmins are searching for a plane in distress after receiving an eyewitness report, officials say.
-
Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrian downtown
Sudbury police are investigating after another pedestrian was hit by a vehicle downtown.
-
PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 250-gram packages of PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese are being recalled across the country due to possible Listeria contamination.
Kitchener
-
WRPS respond to fight in Kitchener involving youths
A fight involving youths drew a police presence to the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and University Avenue in Kitchener Thursday.
-
18-year-old charged in Guelph stabbing that sent two to hospital
A Guelph teen is facing weapons charges after a stabbing that sent two other teens to hospital and prompted five schools in the area to go into lockdown or hold and secure.
-
Overdoses on the rise, three suspected drug-poisoning deaths in four days: WRIDS
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS) is warning about a toxic drug supply that they say led to an increase in overdoses and suspected drug-poisoning deaths in the span of a few days.