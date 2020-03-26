VA -- A woman has been arrested for impaired driving in Abbotsford while her young child was in the back seat, local police say.

Abbotsford police say they pulled the woman over at about 11 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports that a van was speeding through red lights.

When they pulled the van over on Walker Crescent, its tires were down to their rims.

Police say the 24-year-old driver failed a roadside breath test and, at the time, her five-year-old child was unsecured in a booster seat in the back of the van.

The child has since been left in the care of their father and charges for impaired operation of a vehicle have been recommended.