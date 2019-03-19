

CTV Vancouver





Buyers around the world will have the opportunity to bid on a luxury home and a piece of British Columbia's history when an early 1900s substation-turned-estate in Abbotsford goes up for online auction this week.

Originally built in 1906 by the British Columbia Electrical Company, 39623 Old Yale Road is described as a "12-bedroom oasis" in a statement announcing the sale.

According to the release, the property features 10 bathrooms, four balconies overlooking 2.35 acres of land, acid-stained concrete floors, high ceilings and exposed brick interiors.

The 11,462-square-foot home also has five kitchens, a theatre room and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar and three fireplaces. The property also comes furnished.

"With vast bedrooms, a two-bedroom suite in the main house and two additional rental apartments, there’s space for friends and family to call their own and make Old Yale Road feel like home for all," the listing on Concierge Auctions' website said.

Previously listed for just under $5 million, the property – known to locals as the "Sumas Powerhouse" or simply "the powerhouse" – will be auctioned without reserve on Concierge Auctions' online marketplace starting Friday.

"While the sale is particularly targeting China and greater Asia, prospective buyers may bid via the company’s online marketplace from anywhere in the world," the statement read.

Bidding will close on Thursday, March 28.