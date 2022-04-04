Abbotsford starts public engagement for flood mitigation plan

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -

Abbotsford residents impacted by catastrophic floods last fall are getting their say in plans to prevent future disasters.

The city is working to develop a long-term flood mitigation plan for Sumas Prairie in consultation with those who live and work in the area, but the upgrades could cost billions of dollars.

Monday was the start of the public engagement process.

Council didn’t make any decisions, but did listen to reports from staff and ask questions. Residents now have their opportunity to weigh in online.

“We want to know what the farmers in particular on Sumas Prairie think of the four options that we have laid out for them for discussion,” said Henry Braun, mayor of Abbotsford.

City staff are presenting four different plans ranging in price from $209 million to $2.8 billion.

The least expensive option would repair parts of the Sumas Dike and provide upgrades to the Barrowtown Pump Station.

Option 2 would also add a new Sumas River pump station, while Option 3 includes all of that and adds a floodway and storage area.

The most expensive option, Number 4, would involve building new dikes and new pump stations.

“It's only option three and four that will meet the provincial standards for dikes in the province,” said Braun.

The new Barrowtown Station would be roughly seven times larger than the current one.

“This pump station will pump water out of the Sumas River, which our current system doesn't provide; the four pumps that are there only pump water out of the canal, when there's water in the lake bottom,” said Braun.

Abbotsford was hit by one of the worst flooding disasters in Canada’s history in November, after the Nooksack River in Washington state breached its banks.

“At some point, we're going to have to have a chat with our American friends too,” said Braun.

The situation was worsened by a series of atmospheric rivers.

More than 3,300 people fled their homes and more than 612,000 farm animals died. Braun estimated the total damage from the floods was more than $1 billion.

City staff hope to pick the preferred flood mitigation plan by late spring.

Council will then make a decision and ask the provincial government and the federal government for funding.

“We are looking to them to fund what those options are, because without their funding, nothing's going to happen, which is what happened after the 1990 flood,” said Braun.

Braun says the mitigation plan will be controversial.

“Depending on which side of the dike you're on, we're going to have different feedback. We recognize that and we want to hear that and after all of that we have to sit down and make some difficult decisions, which is what council gets paid to do,” he said.

All city residents are being encouraged to give their feedback online.

Those with homes and businesses in the Sumas Prairie have received letters in the mail informing them about the upcoming consultation, and are being invited to register for in-person “engagement opportunities.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Lisa Steacy