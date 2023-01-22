Abbotsford shooting near airport leaves 4 injured

Four men in their 20s were shot Saturday night in what police describe as a targeted incident in Abbotsford.

Authorities were called to King Road and Townline Road, near the airport, around 7:45 p.m., according to a statement from the Abbotsford Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers identified a scene and located four male victims in their twenties. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries," it reads.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police say the shooting does not appear to have been random. Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from the area are asked to call 604-859-5225.