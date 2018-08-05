

One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Abbotsford Saturday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Wilerose Street at around 11:35 p.m., where they located two injured men.

One of the victims was pronounced dead shortly after arriving in hospital.

Investigators haven't provided any details about the condition of the second victim, but said he is "continuing to receive treatment."

The Abbotsford Police Department has handed the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Forensics experts with IHIT were spotted at the scene Sunday morning. Video from Wilerose Street also showed several evidence markers on the road.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call IHIT's tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

One man dead, another injured after a shooting on Wilerose Street in Abbotsford last night. @HomicideTeam has been called in. pic.twitter.com/WvCrSOoooi — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) August 5, 2018