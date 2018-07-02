

An 18-year-old may face charges in connection with a Sunday evening shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Birch Street following a 911 call. The caller alerted officers to a possible shooting before hanging up.

Heavily armed officers descended on a home in the 2500 block at around 6:15 p.m.

Paramedics were also sent to the home, where they discovered a man in his early 20s suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

An 18-year-old was arrested and remained in custody Monday. Police said the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, could face various charges including a firearms offence.

Officers said there is no risk to the public, and that the suspect and victim are known to each other. The incident is not believed to be gang related.