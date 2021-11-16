Abbotsford schools closed Tuesday, following flooding and evacuations

VANCOUVER -

Schools in Abbotsford, B.C., will be closed Tuesday as the area deals with flooding following an intense fall storm.

In a brief statement issued Monday night, the Abbotsford School District said all of its school sites and district offices will be closed.

The district said the decision followed a consultation with the city's Emergency Operations Centre.

The City of Abbotsford declared a state of local emergency Monday due to flooding, which led to evacuations in two parts of the city and a major highway closure expected to continue through the night.

One private school and one public school were closed Monday, and two schools dismissed students early.

In Chilliwack, it appeared classes would be going ahead as scheduled, but that some bus routes would be cancelled on Tuesday.