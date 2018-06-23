An eight-year-old Abbotsford boy is getting all sorts of attention online after being recognized with a GoPro Award for a BMX video he created with his dad.

Rex Johnson has been racing BMX bikes for a couple of years now and has submitted videos to GoPro for awards consideration a few times because he really enjoys the videos on the company’s YouTube channel.

"They get edited really well. And the people that are doing it, they're really good at that sport they do,” said Rex.

His dad, Jules Johnson, helps Rex with the videos and thinks he knows why this one was honoured.

"I had the idea to put the camera facing him so that you could see his face and get his reactions while he was doing the jumps,” he said.

In the 90 second clip, Rex is seen racing around a BMX track, the effort showing in his facial expressions as he announces his own run.

"This is going to be smooth! Wee-ha!” he says as he barrels down the track. “And we’re about to do a cool run. Here we go!”

Rex’s prize pack from GoPro includes the company’s latest and most advanced camera, the GoPro Hero 6.

"Because of the GoPro video, he's pretty excited because he got up to 80 subscribers now,” said Rex’s dad. “So, we'll just keep making videos and try and do cool stuff."

The company will be sending a film crew to capture Rex in action for a promotional video later this year.