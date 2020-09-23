VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford are asking the public for help locating a man wanted on arrest warrants related to a domestic assault investigation.

Morgan Knull, 27, is wanted on charges of assault by choking, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats, Abbotsford police said on social media Tuesday afternoon.

They describe Knull as a man with short blond hair and green eyes. He stands 5'3" tall and weighs 170 pounds, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on Knull's whereabouts to contact them at 604-859-5225. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Anyone who sees Knull should not approach him, police said.