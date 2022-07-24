Abbotsford police seek 13-year-old missing since Wednesday

Police in Abbotsford are appealing for information about a missing 13-year-old.

Christian Dereniwski was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, according to social media posts from the Abbotsford Police Department.

"Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, and police are concerned about his well-being," the department said.

According to police, the teen "frequents downtown areas." Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 or text them at 222973.