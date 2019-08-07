Major crimes investigators have been called in after a disturbing attack on an Abbotsford woman in her own backyard early Tuesday morning.

Abbotsford police say the 42-year-old victim was sitting on her back porch just after midnight when she was grabbed by a stranger from behind and pulled off of her deck.

Police believe noises from next door may have stopped the attack from going any further.

“A neighbour came home and we think that’s likely what spooked the attacker and caused him to run away,” Const. Mike Willford with Abbotsford Police told CTV News.

The suspect stole an electronic device from the victim as he took off. Police have not said what kind of device was taken.

Due to the circumstances of the attack, investigators believe the assault was sexually motivated.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries but has since been released.

“It’s a very traumatizing thing when you’re in the safety of your own backyard and a stranger grabs you suddenly an unexpectedly,” Willford said. “I think she’s doing as well as can be expected.”

The details of the attack have come as a shock to many people in the neighbourhood.

“Everyone wants to be safe at home, that’s the one place you should always feel safe,” said Abbotsford resident Nick James, who lives nearby.

Because the woman was grabbed from behind, she was not able to get a clear look at her attacker. Police spent much of Tuesday in a residential neighbourhood just off Clearbrook Road and Fir Avenue gathering evidence and canvassing for surveillance video.

In the meantime police are urging people to be vigilant and aware as they continue to search for the attacker.

“Always be aware of their surroundings, even in the safety of their own home and own backyard,” Willford said. “Be aware of your neighbourhood and if you see something that just doesn’t feel right or doesn’t look right, just call us.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.