Abbotsford police search for missing 40-year-old woman

Vancouver -

Police in Abbotsford are asking for leads on the whereabouts of Alisa Baker, a 40-year-old who hasn’t been seen since the evening of Sept. 22.

Baker was last seen at a London Drugs in Abbotsford’s Highstreet Mall, according to a new release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

“All attempts to locate her to this point have been unsuccessful and police are concerned about her wellbeing,” reads the statement from Const. Jody Thomas.

The force’s major crimes detectives are investigating, Thomas said.

Baker is described as 4’11”, weighing 110 to 130 pounds, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoody, grey sweatpants, and black shoes. Police did not specify her race or ethnicity.

“We are asking that Alisa, or anyone with information about Alisa, contact the Abbotsford Police Department,” the statement continues.

The force’s non-emergency line is 604-859-5225.