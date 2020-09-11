VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police say they are investigating a "serious incident" that unfolded Friday afternoon near a busy shopping mall.

Police say the public is not in danger and suspects are in custody.

People are being asked to avoid the area of McCallum Road and Cornwall Avenue, near the McCallum Junction shopping mall, as police investigate.

In photos and video posted to social media, yellow tape could be seen around the perimeter of the Cabela's parking lot, and numerous emergency vehicles, including at least two ambulances, appeared to be on scene.

One person on Twitter reported hearing "five loud bangs" near McCallum and Marshall, followed by sirens, around 3:30 p.m.