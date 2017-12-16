

Abbotsford police have released a composite sketch of a suspect they're seeking in relation to an assault on a 23-year-old woman on Nov. 14.

The assault happened around 9 p.m. in the 31000 block of Maclure Road.

The man followed the woman for one block, pushed her from behind and attempted to restrain her. The woman was able to free herself and she ran to safety. She wasn't injured.

CCTV cameras in the area captured images of the suspect just before the assault. Now, police are releasing a sketch in the hope of identifying him.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man depicted in the sketch to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604 859 5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.

He's described as chubby, white and approximately 5-10.