VANCOUVER -- An Abbotsford police officer isn't expected to survive injuries he sustained after intervening in an incident while off duty in Nelson, B.C. last week.

Police in Nelson say 55-year-old Const. Allan Young saw someone "causing a disturbance in the roadway" near Baker and Josephine streets in the Kootenay city on Thursday.

The victim intervened, and "a physical altercation ensued," during which he sustained life-threatening injuries, Nelson police said.

The Abbotsford Police Department said Young is still on life support and is "not expected to survive."

"Allan treated everyone with kindness and respect. He always had time for a laugh and a joke. Everyone that met Allan would walk away happier. Allan was never too busy for his friends and family and there was nothing he wouldn't do to help," Chief Const. Mike Serr said in a news release Monday.

"Allan had a zest for life that was unparalleled with a dedication and passion for policing and the Abbotsford Police Department. He will be missed."

Nelson police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident, and their investigation is ongoing.

