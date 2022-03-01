Abbotsford police not at fault for crash after suspect reportedly fled from officers, B.C. watchdog says

B.C.'s police watchdog has concluded its investigation into a crash that happened in Abbotsford last week, saying officers weren't at fault.

The Independent Investigations Office gave the update Monday, saying "the actions of the driver of the SUV were solely responsible for both the collision and resulting injuries."

That collision happened shortly after noon on Wednesday, and police alleged a driver fled from officers.

The Abbotsford Police Department's gang crime unit attempted to stop a black SUV in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 at Bradner Road, police said. The vehicle failed to stop, so officers disengaged.

Ten minutes later, officers saw the suspect vehicle again, parked on the shoulder of the highway at the Mt. Lehman Road exit.

"A male believed to be the driver had exited the car," Abbotsford police said last week. "Upon seeing the police, the male re-entered the suspect vehicle and fled a second time."

Shortly after fleeing that time, the suspect collided with another vehicle, police said. Images from the scene show an SUV and a pickup truck in the ditch beside the highway.

Both the suspect and the driver of the civilian vehicle were taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police said. The IIO was asked to investigate whether any police actions or inactions led to those injuries.

In its update Monday, the IIO said dash-cam video from two vehicles that weren't involved in the crash confirmed there wasn't a police pursuit after the driver who reportedly fled.

"The chief civilian director has reviewed the evidence, including video footage and medical records, and determined that the actions of police during both stops were appropriate, as was their decision not to pursue the SUV," the IIO said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday