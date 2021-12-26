Abbotsford police caution motorists to take it slow amid extreme winter weather

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -

Abbotsford police are asking drivers be cautious as extreme winter weather continues to cause issues on the road.

"Were seeing people driving in the area that are not prepared for this weather,” said Const. Paul Walker in an interview on Boxing Day.

“Whether it’s the tires on their vehicles or not removing snow from the top of their vehicle.”

Walker said there have been at least 10 motor vehicle accidents in the city since Saturday night, the majority of which happened on Highway 1 between Bradner Road and No. 3 Road.

“Minor in nature, more or less vehicles getting stuck in snow drifts, vehicles going off road,” Walker said.

Dozens more vehicles could be seen in ditches along highway one between Burnaby and Abbotsford Sunday. Walker says it’s crucial for motorists to slow down.

"Posted speeds are there for normal, pristine conditions. Today that's not it," he said.

“If you have to reduce your speed please do that. Take your time, especially with the visibility issues.”

Environment Canada has issued an Arctic outflow warning for most of Southern B.C.

The frigid conditions are expected to remain until mid-week.