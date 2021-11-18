Abbotsford news: Update coming from B.C. mayor as some evacuation orders lifted

Abbotsford, B.C. -

Officials in flood stricken Abbotsford, B.C., are scheduled to provide an update on the rescue and recovery efforts in evacuations zones.

Mayor Henry Braun and emergency support staff will give an update on any developments that happened overnight.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 7:30 a.m.

The water is receding in some areas, but Braun warned Wednesday the city is not out of the woods yet.

“There's still four or five feet of water out there and we can't see what damage has been done underneath,” he said.

Most people who were stranded have now been rescued, but about 40 people refused to leave.

Tuesday night, officials in the city warned residents under an evacuation order in the Sumas Prairie area that "catastrophic" flooding was expected if the Barrowtown Pump Station failed. However, crews and volunteers were able to build a dam overnight to protect the station and on Wednesday, it was operating at full capacity.

Braun said Wednesday the situation "remains critical" at the Barrowtown Pump station, which is operating at its full capacity. The mayor said in his previous update that he was hoping for water levels in the Fraser River to drop another metre so they could open floodgates at Barrowtown to relieve pressure at the pump station.

EVACUATION ORDERS LIFTING

Evacuation orders in some areas are beginning to lift, but officials are warning people to not become complacent.

"I can tell you that this is still a dynamic situation. We're still monitoring the river levels very closely, we know that this is not over. And this can change very quickly,” said Chief Mike Serr of the Abbotsford Police Department.

An updated list of evacuation orders is available on the city's website.

Police are also doubling down on their warning to obey road closures even if the pavement appears dry. That’s because they have yet to be assessed by engineers to ensure they are stable.

The Sumas border crossing remained closed Thursday morning.

Barrowtown, Matsqui and Upper Sumas Elementary will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Auguston, Dr. Thomas A. Swift, Margaret Stenersen, McMillan, Mountain, Prince Charles, and Sandy Hill Elementary schools have gone virtual.

Classes at Clayburn and WA Fraser Middle, ASIA Sumas Mountain, Robert Bateman and Yale Secondary are also being held online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.