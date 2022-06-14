Abbotsford mayor not seeking re-election
Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun has announced he will "pass the torch" and won't be seeking re-election.
In a statement released Monday, Braun said he came to the decision after "deep and detailed consideration." He has held the city's top job since 2014 and describes the past two years as being particularly challenging.
Abbotsford, particularly the Sumas Prairie area, was hit by one of the worst flooding disasters in Canada’s history last November, after the Nooksack River in Washington state breached its banks. More than 3,300 people fled their homes and more than 612,000 farm animals died. Braun estimated the total damage from the floods at more than $1 billion. While the disaster was unfolding he held regular news conferences, sometimes addressing the city more than once a day.
"Together, as a city council and community, we faced difficult and extreme events these past two years; in fact, I’d be untrue if I didn’t say they were some of the most difficult and extreme I’ve faced in my 54-year career," Braun wrote.
"Leadership during times of risk and uncertainty is without a doubt much more challenging than in times of stability. However, throughout these events, the work of council and city staff continued, without interruption and with admirable performance."
Braun's announcement comes the same day that city council approved a $2.8 billion flood mitigation plan for the Sumas Prairie, something Brain has said the city will be unable to fund without subtsantial investment from the province and the feds.
A class action lawsuit alleging that residents were not properly has been filed against the City of Abbotsford, the province, and the Fraser Valley Regional District. Braun has maintained the municipal government did everything it could with the resources available to it.
"I’m saddened that it seems like the only way things get addressed is through a catastrophe," Braun told CTV News in April.
The municipal election is set for Oct. 15.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Michele Brunoro
