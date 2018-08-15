

CTV Vancouver





Police in Abbotsford, B.C. are warning residents about a 19-year-old man whose presence in the community "creates a serious risk to public safety."

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, police said Varinderpal Singh Gill is known to be involved in a gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

"The APD believes he poses a serious risk to other gang members in the conflict. He is also at risk of violence by other gang members," the statement said, adding that bystanders could be put in danger if violence breaks out in a public place.

Police said they are taking "the unusual step" of asking anyone who sees Gill in a public space to call 911.

"Where possible, members of the APD will respond to that location and take steps to ensure the public are kept safe," the department said.

Gill, who often goes by the nickname "VP" is described as very tall and slim at 6-2 and 165 pounds.

Those with information can also contact the APD at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).