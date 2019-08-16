

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Police in Abbotsford say they've arrested three local teens as part of an operation targeting Lower Mainland gangs and street-level drug trafficking.

The arrests of two 18-year-old and one 19-year-old were made on Wednesday, along with a seizure of $1,500, pre-packed fentanyl and crack cocaine doses, cell phones used to conduct drug deals and a 2016 Jeep Wrangler used for delivery.

The patrol division, emergency response team and dog service unit all helped with the arrests.

Charges of trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking are being pursued against the three men.

"We are currently seeing a trend in Abbotsford evolving around the recruitment of youth into gangs, and more specifically 'New' drivers," Sgt. Maitland Smith said in a news release.

"More established street level drug dealers are aware that the police are seizing vehicles and assets upon being arrested; so they are recruiting younger drivers to chauffeur them as they conduct their drug trafficking business."

But it's not even their own vehicles these new drivers are using, police say.

"In most cases, these young, new drivers are using vehicles registered to their parents to drive the dealers around with the promise that they will get a share of the profit at the end of the day," Smith said.

Police say that over the past few years, dozens of youth involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict and street level drug trafficking have been shot and killed.

"Although the lure of making easy cash money may sound very attractive to the youth, if you are caught driving drug dealers around, you will be charged with trafficking a controlled substance regardless whether you touch the drugs or not," Smith said.

"If our investigation determines that the vehicle you are driving is an 'instrument' used to facilitate the offence, it can be seized and may be referred to the civil forfeiture office, regardless of whether you or your parents are the registered owners."

Anyone who thinks their child or someone they know is involved in gangs or trafficking can call the Abbotsford Police Gang Unit at 604-864-4777 for help.