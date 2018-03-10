Aviation is a field that's extraordinarily dominated by men in North America, but the woman behind a weekend-long event aimed at inspiring future female pilots hopes to change that.

Kristen Brazier founded The Sky's No Limit: Girls Fly Too running all weekend in Abbotsford. She hopes exposure to female pilots and the planes and helicopters they fly will help more girls choose flying or the technology around it as a career.

"Everyone says there must be discrimination … It's not that at all," she said. "If women don't have someone in their network that's a marine engineer or an astronaut or a pilot, how would it even occur you to go and do those things?"

Brazier is one of only six per cent of professional pilots in North America that are women. She says it's a statistic that hasn't budged during the decades she's been flying.

"I just think it's really sad and it's something that I want to change," she said.

The proportion of women at the helm of aircraft is actually higher than those working to make the machines safe—she said only 2.3 per cent of maintenance positions are held by women.

She hopes that five or 10 years from now her event that features free helicopter rides for girls and women will make a difference.

Samantha Connor, 12, said she came to the event because of her mother.

"I think it's really cool seeing a lot of women in these male-dominated jobs," she said.

She's considering working in engineering, and sees aerospace as a career option.

Over at the Canadian Forces demonstration area, eight-year-old Maya has already decided she wants to be a jet pilot when she grows up.

She did admit, however, that fighter planes are "really cool" as a forces member showed her how to eject her seat from an aircraft with her survival kit and parachute.

Maya sat in Captain Sarah Dallaire's seat while Canada's second female Snowbird pilot explained how she looks over her right shoulder to stay in formation with the other iconic planes.

Growing up in Quebec City, Dallaire said there were no big events like Girls Fly Too. Instead, she attended all the air shows with her family.

"I was always looking up," she said. "And now I can have that view looking down and it's the best in the world."

This weekend, Dallaire is helping girls in Abbotsford see that they can fly with her if they choose.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro