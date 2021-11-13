Abbotsford crash sends pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Vancouver -

Police in Abbotsford are investigating a serious collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Riverside Road, near South Fraser Way, according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

Police said the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

The crash closed Riverside Road between Marshall Road and West Railway Street for the rest of the afternoon. The road was still closed when police issued their release.

Images from the scene show a black Honda with its windshield crumpled in. A black boot can be seen lying on the pavement nearby.

Police are asking anyone who may have been travelling along Riverside Road just before the collision to get in touch with them. They're looking for witnesses and dash cam video.

The non-emergency phone number for Abbotsford police is 604-859-5225.